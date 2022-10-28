Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES and EDWARD SCISSORHANDS To Screen At Warner Theatre

Oct. 28, 2022  
Movies @ the Warner presents PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES Thursday, 11/3 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The following week, the Warner will show EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, Thursday, 11/10 at 7 pm.

PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES

dir. John Hughes, 1985. Cast: Steve Martin, John Candy, Laila Robbins

Steve Martin and John Candy star in John Hughes' classic tale of holiday travel gone awry. Neal Page (Martin) is an uptight advertising executive trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving. When his flight is rerouted to Wichita, he reluctantly partners with Del Griffith (Candy), an obnoxious yet loveable salesman. Together, they embark on a cross-country adventure that includes various modes of transportation, hilarious mishaps, and unforgettable rental car shenanigans. Planes, Trains and Automobiles is "a screwball comedy with heart" (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times).

EDWARD SCISSORHANDS

dir. Tim Burton, 2000. Cast: Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker.

Once upon a time in a castle high on a hill lived an inventor whose greatest creation was named Edward. Although Edward had an irresistible charm, he wasn't quite perfect. The inventor's sudden death left him unfinished, with sharp shears of metal for hands. Edward lived alone in the darkness until one day a kind Avon lady took him home to live with her family. And so began Edward's fantastical adventures in a pastel paradise known as Suburbia.

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.



Two-Day Showing of FRANKENSTEIN Comes to The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los AngelesTwo-Day Showing of FRANKENSTEIN Comes to The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles
October 28, 2022

A special two-day showing of Frankenstein, the 1931 classic film, will play at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. Award-winning classical music composer and conductor Michael Shapiro will conduct his critically acclaimed and atmospheric score with the LA Opera Orchestra.
The Met Opera's 16th Season of HD Broadcasts Opens with Cherubini's MEDEA, Coming to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield PlayhouseThe Met Opera's 16th Season of HD Broadcasts Opens with Cherubini's MEDEA, Coming to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse
October 28, 2022

The highly anticipated 2022-2023 season of the Met Opera kicked off with the company’s first-ever performance of Cherubini’s Medea. Rarely performed, it is an operatic adaption of the Greek myth. The Ridgefield Playhouse will screen an encore presentation on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 2pm.
Candace Bushnell's IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next MonthCandace Bushnell's IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month
October 28, 2022

Was there a real “Mr. Big”? Does she really have a shoe obsession? Find out when Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell brings her one-woman show “Is There Still Sex in the City?” to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage! After an Off-Broadway run in 2021, The New York Times bestselling author will entertain audiences at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8pm in her only area performance before she takes the show international in 2023!
Connecticut Lyric Opera Announces New Production Of Puccini's TOSCAConnecticut Lyric Opera Announces New Production Of Puccini's TOSCA
October 27, 2022

The glorious music of Tosca, Giacomo Puccini's classic opera of passion, and revenge, will receive a thrilling production by Connecticut Lyric Opera (CLO) in partnership with the Connecticut Virtuosi Orchestra.
Legacy Theatre Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring BEAUTY AND THE BEAST & MoreLegacy Theatre Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring BEAUTY AND THE BEAST & More
October 27, 2022

After two seasons of uplifting, intriguing, and inspiring productions and performances, Legacy Theatre is back for their third season in 2023. Four productions will take the stage as part of Legacy's 2023 Mainstage Series.