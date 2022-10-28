PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES and EDWARD SCISSORHANDS To Screen At Warner Theatre

Movies @ the Warner presents PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES Thursday, 11/3 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The following week, the Warner will show EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, Thursday, 11/10 at 7 pm.

PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES

dir. John Hughes, 1985. Cast: Steve Martin, John Candy, Laila Robbins

Steve Martin and John Candy star in John Hughes' classic tale of holiday travel gone awry. Neal Page (Martin) is an uptight advertising executive trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving. When his flight is rerouted to Wichita, he reluctantly partners with Del Griffith (Candy), an obnoxious yet loveable salesman. Together, they embark on a cross-country adventure that includes various modes of transportation, hilarious mishaps, and unforgettable rental car shenanigans. Planes, Trains and Automobiles is "a screwball comedy with heart" (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times).

EDWARD SCISSORHANDS

dir. Tim Burton, 2000. Cast: Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker.

Once upon a time in a castle high on a hill lived an inventor whose greatest creation was named Edward. Although Edward had an irresistible charm, he wasn't quite perfect. The inventor's sudden death left him unfinished, with sharp shears of metal for hands. Edward lived alone in the darkness until one day a kind Avon lady took him home to live with her family. And so began Edward's fantastical adventures in a pastel paradise known as Suburbia.

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.