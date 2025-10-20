PETER AND THE WOLF to Be Performed by Mark Blashford Marionettes at the Ballard Institute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of its 2025 Fall Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present PETER AND THE WOLF by Mark Blashford Marionettes on Saturday, October 25 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The performances will be held at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Mark Blashford Marionettes will offer an Appalachian adaptation of Peter and the Wolf, featuring hand-carved wooden puppets and a reclaimed barn-board set. Staying true to the original story and music composed by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936, the production introduces young audiences to orchestral instruments in an engaging performance for all ages.

Formerly based in Reykjavík, Iceland, where he taught in the online Academy of the Wooden Puppet, Blashford now lives in rural Pennsylvania and teaches woodcarving in person. He performs internationally under the names Mark Blashford Marionettes and Flóki Brúðuleikhús, and received his MFA from the UConn Puppet Arts program in 2017.

Ticket Information

Adults: $12 | Members/Seniors: $10 | Students: $8 | Kids (12 and under): $6

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A small surcharge applies to online purchases. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning at 10 a.m. the day of the performance. Seating is open and first come, first served. Parking is available in the Storrs Center Garage at 33 Royce Circle. For accessibility needs or additional information, contact the Ballard Institute at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

After the show, visitors can enjoy the Halloween Downtown Boo Bash in Downtown Storrs from 3–5 p.m. More details are available at downtownstorrs.org/halloween.