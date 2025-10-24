ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and More Set for Little Theatre Of Manchester 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Theatre of Manchester has revealed the complete lineup for its 2026 Season, five productions centering around the theme of "The Search for Truth."

﻿Subscriptions to LTM's 2026 Season at Cheney Hall go on sale November 7, 2025 with single tickets going on sale on December 15, 2025. Subscriptions, tickets and more information can be found 24/7 at CheneyHall.org/Season, by visiting the LTM box office, or by calling (860) 647-9824 during normal business hours. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 4pm. Cheney Hall is located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester.

Little Theatre of Manchester Executive Director Dwayne Harris states, "I'm thrilled to invite theatre lovers and novices alike to join us for the 2026 Season -- our 35th at Cheney Hall! This season is built around one of the most universal themes in theatre, and in life: the search for truth. This year, our productions shine a light on characters who must grapple with illusion and reality, lies and honesty, fear and courage. Each story asks the same essential question: What happens when the truth can no longer be ignored?"

RUMORS

By Neil Simon

February 6–22, 2026

What happens when a dinner party begins with a missing host, a mysteriously-injured deputy mayor, and four frantic couples scrambling to avoid scandal? Pure Neil Simon brilliance!

Rumors is a fast-paced farce packed with mistaken identities, escalating lies, and laugh-out-loud mayhem. As secrets pile up and reputations hang in the balance, the characters weave a tangled web of cover-ups that spiral hilariously out of control. Join us for a night of elegant suspense and uproarious comedy, where everyone has a secret and no one is who they seem. With Simon's razor-sharp dialogue and outrageous physical comedy, this madcap evening proves that a little lie can lead to a very big (and side-splitting!) problem.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Book & Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens | Music by Stephen Flaherty

April 10–26, 2026

Love, gods, and destiny collide in this vibrant Caribbean musical fable full of heart, music, and magic.

Journey to a Caribbean island alive with rhythm, color, and spirit in the Tony Award–winning musical Once on This Island. Inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Little Mermaid, this beautiful fable follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl whose love for a wealthy boy sets her on a path shaped by the mighty island gods. Through trials of passion, sacrifice, and destiny, Ti Moune's story reveals the enduring truths of love and faith. Bursting with vibrant music and dance, this joyous and deeply moving tale celebrates the power of storytelling and the resilience of the human spirit.

THE WAVERLY GALLERY

By Kenneth Lonergan

June 5–21, 2026

Step into the Waverly Gallery, a small space that is much more than a place to display art; it's the heart of a family.

From Academy Award–winning writer Kenneth Lonergan comes a tender, devastating portrait of a family in transition. The Waverly Gallery centers on Gladys, the spirited owner of a small Greenwich Village art gallery, whose sharp wit and fierce independence begin to fade as dementia sets in. Her family, caught between love and frustration, must navigate the heartbreaking challenges of watching her slip away. Both poignant and unexpectedly funny, this Pulitzer Prize finalist is an unforgettable exploration of memory, compassion, and the ties that hold us together when everything else begins to change.

12 ANGRY JURORS

Adapted by Sherman L. Sergel

July 31 – August 16, 2026

Twelve strangers. One room. A young man's life in the balance. The pulse-pounding, edge-of-your-seat legal thriller 12 Angry Jurors thrusts the audience into the pressure cooker of a jury deliberation room. At first, the verdict seems obvious—but when one juror begins to question the evidence, simmering prejudices and personal conflicts boil over into a fierce battle of wills. Tense, timely, and gripping to the last word, this modern classic is a riveting study of justice, integrity, and the power of a single voice to stand against the crowd.

THE PROM

Book & Lyrics by Chad Beguelin | Book by Bob Martin | Music by Matthew Sklar

November 6–22, 2026

From the creative minds behind The Book of Mormon and The Drowsy Chaperone. The Tony Award–nominated Broadway hit The Prom proves a little glitter can change the world. When Emma, a small-town high school senior, is banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom, a troupe of eccentric Broadway stars swoops in, determined to save the day—and themselves. What follows is a riotous clash of small-town values and showbiz ego, set to a dazzling score filled with infectious songs and high-energy dance numbers. Both hilarious and heartwarming, The Prom is a celebration of love, acceptance, and being true to yourself. Get ready to laugh, cheer, and leave the theatre singing!