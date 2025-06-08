New Paradigm Theatre Brings HAIRSPRAY and Youth-led Community Leadership Workshops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the summer of 2025, New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) will produce the lively musical Hairspray. Set in 1962 Baltimore, this beloved show captures the spirit of teenagers fighting for racial integration on their favorite TV program while advocating for equal rights for all.

As part of the production, NPT committed to equipping our community students with the tools needed to engage in meaningful conversations about these important themes. To support this initiative, NPT partnered with NPT Board Member Dr. Rydell Harrison, a dedicated educator from Partners for Educational Leadership.

In March Dr. Harrison led community-building workshops specifically designed for our youth participants, empowering them to express themselves as community leaders.

This week NPT students started running peer-to-peer presentations in local schools including Old Greenwich Elementary and Rowayton Elementary School. Helen Hen, NPT Youth board president and a senior at Fairfield Warde High School said, "Working with Dr. Harrison was an absolute privilege. He was so knowledgeable on the topics he was teaching and I came out of his workshops with a new understanding of community. Then, being able to take that information and repackage it for younger kids was such a fulfilling experience. In each session, I loved seeing the kids gain a deeper understanding of these important topics. Being able to teach the future generation made me feel like I was a part of something larger than myself. I loved being able to act as a leader and mentor to teach the kids important topics. "

Jenifer Benciengo, at Old Greenwich School says, "As a principal, I always value the opportunity for my students to learn from other students, particularly about such important topics. It was a reminder the future is bright in their hands."

In addition to the school presentations, NPT student leaders will host "Talk Backs" at two performances of Hairspray (August 8-10), offering audiences the chance to engage in discussions that foster understanding and connection.

The presentations aim to cultivate a sense of belonging within schools and equip students with valuable public speaking skills. "We are excited about this journey and the opportunity to create a platform for our youth to become community leaders," said Dr. Harrison. "Together, we can promote inclusivity and understanding through the arts."

About New Paradigm Theatre

New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. www.nptheatre.org

