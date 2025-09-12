NUNSENSE, THE WIZARD OF OZ & THE ODD COUPLE Set for Legacy Theatre 2026 Mainstage Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT will bring a season full of laughter, music, and family entertainment to the shoreline in 2026. The three-show Mainstage centerpiece of the company’s sixth season will launch with Nunsense, continue with The Wizard of Oz, and conclude with Neil Simon’s beloved comedy The Odd Couple.

Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder Keely Baisden Knudsen shared: “A catechism of joy, journey of magical discovery, and romp of comedic relationships, this Mainstage season runneth over with fun and beams with bright hope for the world beyond the habit, the rainbow, and the tidy apartment in NYC! In its totality, I am so pleased to present this eclectic variety to entertain our treasured audiences!”

Nunsense, winner of four Outer Critics Circle Awards, remains the second-longest-running Off-Broadway show in history. This fast, fizzy musical comedy follows Reverend Mother and her delightfully mismatched troupe of sisters as they tap-dance, wisecrack, and sing their way through a fundraiser like no other.

Audiences of all ages will follow the yellow brick road in The Wizard of Oz, a faithful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s timeless story, complete with the iconic songs from the MGM film. The production will bring Dorothy’s journey from Kansas to Oz to life in an intimate theatrical setting.

Closing out the season, Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple will offer classic comic fireworks. When messy divorcé Oscar Madison takes in his recently separated friend Felix Ungar, the clash between Oscar’s sloppy habits and Felix’s compulsive neatness turns into a hilarious battle of lifestyles, friendships, and survival.

Legacy’s Managing Director Jeff Zeitlin added: “Subscriptions go on sale Thursday, September 18, with packages starting at $90 for a three-show subscription. By subscribing, the cost per ticket is discounted by 20%. Plus, new in 2026, for every subscription you purchase, subscribers will be able to buy an equal number of tickets to another show of their choice at a 20% discount! Based on positive feedback we’ve received, we expect that subscription sales will be very brisk once open to the public on September 18.”

Subscriptions will be available beginning September 18 online at www.LegacyTheatreCT.org, by calling the Box Office at 203-315-1901, or in person at the theatre on Mondays from 11am–4pm, and at BACA Gallery, 1004 Main St., across from the Branford Green, on Fridays from 11am–3pm.

Located just four minutes off Exit 56 on I-95 at 128 Thimble Islands Road in the Stony Creek Village of Branford, the Legacy Theatre is a fully accessible professional theatre and training center. Since its opening in 2021, Legacy has become a cultural hub along the Connecticut shoreline, uniting audiences through timeless classics and fresh contemporary theatre.