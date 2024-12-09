NINJA KIDZ Will Bring First Live Stage Show To The Bushnell In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



YouTube stars and family entertainers, NINJA KIDZ, are launching their first ever live stage show set to stop at The Bushnell in Hartford on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, with NINJA KIDZ Live: Infinite Possibilities. The out-of-this-world tour featuring siblings Bryton, Ashton, Paxton, and Payton will continue through November 2025.

It's time to enter the multi-verse. The NINJA KIDZ are leaping out of your screens and into your city with NINJA KIDZ Live: Infinite Possibilities. The fate of the universe hangs in balance as imposters threaten to infiltrate a stage near you. Join for the first-ever NINJA KIDZ live-action adventure filled with audience participation, physical challenges, games, and epic battles. What happens when two worlds collide? The audience holds the key to shape how each adventure unfolds with an infinite number of possible outcomes. Get ready to laugh, cheer, and determine destiny, one choice at a time.

Shane Myler, NINJA KIDZ co-creator stated, “The NINJA KIDZ family have always dreamed of taking our show on the road. We cannot wait to see all of our friends up close and personal in their hometowns! We're going to bring a heart-pounding show to everyone out there in a way only the NINJA KIDZ can!”

NINJA KIDZ Live: Infinite Possibilities is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Ninja Kidz, Inc.

VIP upgrades will be available to meet the NINJA KIDZ squad and more HERE. (VIP upgrades do not include a ticket, which must be purchased separately. You will need a ticket to enter the Meet & Greet.)

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 AM and will be available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

About NINJA KIDZ

NINJA KIDZ TV is an Awesome family-friendly YouTube channel. They make Action skits, have Adventures, do Challenges, and teach Ninja Skills. Their videos share valuable character-building messages and powerful life skills.

NINJA KIDZ, comprised of siblings Bryton, Ashton, Paxton and Payton, are skilled ninjas, martial artists, gymnasts, and parkour athletes. Since building NINJA KIDZ, they have amassed 22 Million subscribers on YouTube with over 10 Billion views. NINJA KIDZ runs NINJA KIDZ ACTION PARKS in 7 locations across the U.S. Ninja Kidz merchandise can also be found at WalMart and beyond. In 2025, they will be featured Ninja racing on Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior Jr.

