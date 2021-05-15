Musicals at Richter Will Reopen This Summer With GODSPELL

Musicals at Richter will reopen with Godspell, running July 23 - August 7. Directed and Choreographed by Bradford Blake, with Music Direction by Peter Randazzo.

Book by John-Michael Tebelak

Music and New Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Conceived and Originally Directed by John-Michael Tebelak

Based on The Gospel According to St. Matthew

Due to reconstruction, the theatre is only able to present one production this year. There will be having a fundraiser the weekend of July 16th, with details to follow.

Auditions are open now. All auditions for Godspell will be conducted by video submissions, to be received no later than Saturday, May 22nd

The creative team is especially looking for performers with special skills, such as musical instrument ability, impersonations, tap or acrobatic dance, circus skills (e.g. juggling), magic, sign language, etc

Learn more at https://www.musicalsatrichter.org/