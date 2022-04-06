Milford Arts Council And Pantochino Productions Host Benefit Concert For Ukraine

The Milford Arts Council (The MAC) and Pantochino Productions Inc. announce a special evening with Arjana & Ivan to benefit Ukraine on April 23rd.

Arjana and Ivan are an acoustic duo based in New York City known for their unique takes and creative arrangements of tunes new and old. Their influence comes from their unique mix of backgrounds: Arjana as a musical theater and cabaret singer and violinist from NYC, and Ivan, a Jazz pianist from Ukraine. Since their start in 2017, they've grown to include special collaborations, radio appearances, jazz club performances in NYC and internationally such as Bangkok, Melbourne, Kyoto, residencies including the Ritz Carlton in Osaka Japan, and the inaugural ceremony of the new ship "Carnival Horizon." Their debut album "Us Now" was released in 2017, and their second album, "Caribbean Manhattan" in February 2020. As their family, friends, colleagues and countless others continue to be affected daily by the atrocities of war in Ukraine, they wish to turn their concert into a benefit to raise money for those affected, benefiting two incredible organizations, "Come Back Alive" and "Razom for Ukraine". All proceeds as well as any additional night of donations will go to benefit these organizations.

The Nite Spot Night series at the MAC offers an eclectic collection of unique musical performances by the hottest stars of New York City's cabaret scene. Right on the Metro North train line in a repurposed train station in the heart of downtown Milford CT, these evenings are presented in a cabaret style listening room that has been called "the sweetest little venue along the Connecticut shoreline."

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council and Pantochino Productions Arjana & Ivan will be back to perform at the MAC Saturday, April 23rd at 8pm. Tables are on sale now. For more information or to reserve a table please visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6447.