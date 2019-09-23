Michael Chekhov Festival Announces Upcoming Shows at the Ridgefield Theater Barn

The Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival announces their three upcoming shows to be presented October 18th and 19th, 2019 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn.

Truth Values

Friday, October 18 at 8:00 pm

by Gioia De Cari

Directed by Unexpected Theatre Company

The play features writer/performer Gioia De Cari charmingly bringing to life more than 30 characters.

Unnatural Acts

Saturday, October 19 at 2:00 pm

by Plastic Theatre Company

Directed by Tony Speciale. A staged reading.

In the spring of 1920, a Harvard sophomore commits suicide. Shortly thereafter a disciplinary tribunal is formed to investigate charges of homosexuality activity among the student population. Dozens of young men are interrogated behind closed doors and fourteen are declared guilty of "homosexual-ism", a sentence that would haunt them for the rest of their lives.

Collaboratively written and inspired by true events, this play incorporates court transcripts and other historical records from the Harvard University archives.

Honduras

Saturday, October 19 at 8:00pm

by Sara Farrington

Directed by Evan Zes

This is a solo piece based on true events, accounts and personal experiences from the Honduran immigrant mothers in the NY/NJ area, all of whom the playwright and her colleagues have supported. Each asylum seeking mother and child in this story crossed the border in the summer of 2018. Names are changed and some characters are interpreted versions of people they met and helped. Some scenarios are condensed and dramatized but nothing has been exaggerated.

During this performance of HONDURAS, "New Caracas" and Colombian singer-songwriter Alea will present a song cycle inspired by the Venezuelan migration crisis. This music is anchored in the rhythms and traditions of South America, whilst embracing modern harmonies and contemporary songwriting. Their latest album NOS was inspired by the different meanings that immigration has for Latin Americans in the US, seeking to understand the meaning of a home away from home.

The Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival is celebrating its eleventh year. Inspired by the innovative, imagination-based technique of Michael Chekhov, the festival is dedicated to discovering and welcoming original artists, presenting their creative work and offering sanctuary to experiment and explore new theatre in Ridgefield, which has become a thriving theatrical hub.

The nephew of famed Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, Michael Chekhov (1891-1955) achieved fame in his own right as an actor/director/author who relocated his dramatic arts school from England to Ridgefield in 1939.

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Tickets for the festival can be purchased at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.





