Marilyn Mccoo and Billy Davis, Jr Come To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Week

Legendary duo and original members of The 5th Dimension, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. bring their exciting new show "Up, Up and Away" to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30pm, as part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.

The music icons will be performing fan favorites from their 50 year career including "Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In," "Up, Up And Away," "Wedding Bell Blues," "You Don't Have To Be A Star" among many others - along with songs from their first studio album in 30 years Blackbird: Lennon McCartney Icons.

Earlier this year, the couple was catapulted back in time as they were prominently featured in Questlove's documentary "Summer of Soul." The film details the story of the vibrant Harlem Cultural Festival, a star-studded concert series in the summer of 1969. Viewers were able to see two of The 5th Dimension's founding members, Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo, watch the previously untouched footage for the first time. Enjoy a night out with dinner and a show - visit TerraSole Ristorante (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and get a free glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets! Media sponsor for the event is Fox Oldies 98.9fm.

Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. have made history and enjoyed tremendous success through the years as recording artists, performers, and authors. As the original stars and lead singers of the legendary group The 5th Dimension, they launched champagne and pop soul classics "Up, Up and Away," "Aquarius/Let the SunShine In," "Wedding Bell Blues," One Less Bell to Answer," and "Stoned Soul Picnic," to name a few. After leaving The 5th Dimension, Marilyn and Billy recorded "You Don't Have to be a Star (to Be in My Show)," a chart topping number 1 record, which won them their 7th Grammy Award and a network television variety show on CBS. "The Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. Show" made TV history, with the couple being the first African-American married couple to have their own variety show.

Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. recently released their first studio album in three decades, "Blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons." On its release day, the album hit #1 on the Current Album Chart, receiving critical acclaim from reviewers and pop culture and music icons alike. They weaved themes of social justice and equality into the project: "Blackbird," Billy explained in an interview with Billboard.com, "is a song about oppressed people and their struggles. It became the catalyst for us doing the album as we started searching out other Lennon-McCartney songs that fit our movement to help people and bring some healing." The couple can currently be seen in "Summer of Soul (...Or, when the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," a documentary on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, winning the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award and breaking festival records.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($62) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.