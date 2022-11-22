Marie Osmond's SYMPHONIC CHRISTMAS TOUR Makes a Stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on December 7

This holiday season, the iconic Marie Osmond is bringing holiday cheer to The Ridgefield Playhouse with her Symphonic Christmas Tour featuring 15 members of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra.

The performance on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:30pm, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Mountain Dew Country and Bluegrass Series with support from Texas Roadhouse, is her only Connecticut tour stop. The festivities begin at 6:30pm in the lobby with a complimentary pre-show holiday wine tasting of Garden Spritz courtesy of Moët Hennessy and an art exhibit by RPAC Art Center and Academy Artists.

With a successful career spanning six decades across the entertainment world, Osmond is a revered singer, television performer and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. Since her 1973 debut single "Paper Roses" reached the #1 spot on two Billboard charts, she has maintained relevance, remaining an instantly recognizable figure across the globe. Her most recent studio album, 2021's Unexpected, is an opera-meets-American standard album including tracks like "Nessun Dorma," "What a Wonderful World," and "Over the Rainbow." The album follows her Top 10 Billboard Country Chart album, Music is Medicine. Marie can't wait to share the power of music with her fans this Christmas!

The evening will include holiday favorites as well as Osmond's Billboard chart-topping singles including "Paper Roses," "Read My Lips," "There's No Stopping Your Heart" and more! Make it a great night out with dinner and show! Visit GALLO (5 Grove Street, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets.

Marie Osmond is a multiple gold and platinum selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums, and three New York Times Bestselling books. She has entertained millions throughout the world through television including her run as co-host on "The Talk", radio, film, literature and live concerts. She has starred on Broadway as Anna in The King and I, Maria in The Sound of Music; and with her brother in their holiday production Donny & Marie - A Broadway Christmas. As a philanthropist, she co-founded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised over 8 billion dollars for children to date. Each week, Marie posts on her website and socials her "Sunday Message" to inspire and connect with her fans. Joining her for this special evening at The Playhouse on her Symphonic Christmas Tour are 15 members of our very own Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra to help usher in the holiday season.

Her most recent studio album, Unexpected, is an opera-meets-American standard album. Released in 2021, it came 5 years after her Top 10 Billboard Country Chart album, Music is Medicine.

Inspired by her fans, it covers a multitude of styles from opera to Broadway to timeless classics including "What a Wonderful World," "Somewhere," "Pie Jesu," "Over the Rainbow," "Nessun Dorma," among many others. Osmond dedicated the album to her father, who encouraged Marie to follow her passion and sing every style of music she loved.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($165-195), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.