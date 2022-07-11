MY NAME IS NOT MOM Comes to the Warner Theatre in October

The Warner Theatre will welcome My Name is NOT Mom to the historic Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) for the first time ever on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 8 pm! My Name is NOT Mom is a hilarious journey through motherhood with internet sensations Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard. After helping millions of fans get through the pandemic, this comic trio shares their take on mothering through the sleepless nights of the toddler years, middle school craziness and trying not to physically attack a high schooler.

This special live event features stand-up, stories, and videos from their online community and audience interaction to create an up close and personal experience that's funnier than a pap smear.

MEREDITH MASONY

Meredith Masony is a wife to one, Mother to three, and is the emotional support person to two dogs. Meredith has over 4 million followers across social media platforms as a result of her unfiltered and somewhat chaotic parenting journey. Life isn't supposed to be easy, but at least we can find the funny. Meredith, Dena, and Tiffany have found friendship due to their similar take on life, comedy, and doing their best to stay out of jail...because kids, and well, husbands.

TIFFANY JENKINS

Tiffany Jenkins is the funny lady behind "Juggling the Jenkins". She has over 7 million followers across all platforms and counting! Tiffany is a wife, mother, best-selling author, content creator and recovering addict. Although best known for her funny viral parenting videos, Tiffany is incredibly passionate about bringing awareness to addiction and mental illness. Tiffany believes the women share the same outlook when it comes to the necessity of incorporating humor into parenting, because if we aren't laughing, then we will cry. A lot.

DENA BLIZZARD

Dena Blizzard is a comedian, mother of three and creator of "One Funny Mother," an Off Broadway show and media company dedicated to celebrating wine, women and laughing 'til your face hurts. She is also a viral video star widely known for her "Back to School Rant" (96 M) and Chardonnay Go (24M), which is now a board game for "Wine Lovers, Moms and Other Shameless People." Dena enjoys making videos about the plight of women and drinking wine on the internet. Her daily Facebook LIVE show, One Funny Morning, has over 25K daily viewers and she enjoys eating gluten free lasagna.

Warner Theatre Members can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, July 11 at 10 am at warnertheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 860-489-7180. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, July 15 at 10 am.