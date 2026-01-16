🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Moondance: The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute is coming to Cheney Hall on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

Rock n' roll doesn't get any better than Van Morrison, and this incredible show captures the quintessential Van Morrison experience like no other!

Experience note-for-note performances of Morrison's vast catalog, all backed by a five-piece band. Featuring classic songs like Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance, Into The Mystic and more! This show is packed with hit after hit, paying tribute to one of rock n' roll's greatest icons. Tickets Starting at $19. Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups