MOMIX 40th Anniversary Season Comes to the Warner

The Warner Theatre will welcome MOMIX to the Main Stage on January 18 & 19, 2020 when they present the MOMIX 40th ANNIVERSARY SEASON, sponsored by Thomaston Savings Bank. The internationally recognized company of dancer-illusionists based in Washington, CT sprang from the inventive universe of Moses Pendleton, of Pilobolus fame, whose creations conjure up a world of surrealistic images using props, lights, shadow, humor and the human body in ever-startling ways.

The MOMIX 40th Anniversary Season is a collection of the most iconic pieces from the company's illustrious repertoire featuring a selection of company favorites taken from five different shows - excerpts from Botanica, Alchemia, Remix, Opus Cactus and Lunar Sea and will also include fantastic works from their latest show, Alice.

Performances are January 18 at 8 pm and January 19 at 2 pm.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.

Momix 40th Anniversary Season is sponsored by Thomaston Savings Bank.





