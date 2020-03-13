MACBETH Reading Postponed at Shakespeare on the Sound

Shakespeare on the Sound has announced that their reading of Macbeth will be rescheduled for the fall.

They have released the following statement:

With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that the Macbeth Reading, a reunion of our 2017 cast scheduled for 3/27, has been postponed due to the current health crisis. We are committed to prioritizing the wellbeing of our community and want to ensure your health and safety.

We were so looking forward to sharing this amazing cast and incredible show with you all once again, but it will have to wait until the fall!

As a nonprofit arts organization, we rely on the gathering of our community and kindness and support from all of you. We know the power theatre has to heal and transform, and hope we can be back in each other's lives soon. We would be so grateful if you would consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue operating though this unprecedented crisis.

We hope you are all staying healthy and can't wait to see you out and about soon!





