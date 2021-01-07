Live & In Color Now Accepting Submissions For New Musicals.

Live & In Color is looking for playwrights, composers, and lyricists of color and/or other underrepresented communities interested in developing their new musical. The winning musical submission will have a two-week workshop this fall at The Bingham Camp in Salem, Connecticut culminating in a staged presentation to an invited audience.

The work must be able to be performed with a multiethnic cast and must be must be able to be performed with 4 actors or less. Submission Deadline is March 31st, 2021.

All submissions should include:

Single page synopsis

Single page character breakdown

Demo of score (2-3 songs)

Sample of dialogue (~10 pages)

Brief production/development history (properties with prior full productions not accepted.)

Email your materials to Director of New Works, Dennis Corsi, at dennis@theatreincolor.org

Live & In Color's annual two-week retreat takes place at the historic Bingham Camp in Salem, CT. Each season, participants work on the development of a new musical. It culminates in a presentation to an invited audience of local supporters, national art advocates and other professionals. The quietude of the countryside around The Bingham Camp offers the opportunity for participants to work without the interruption and distraction of a city.

Under the artistic direction of Devanand Janki, the creative environment is collaborative and supportive, with the ultimate goal of creating high-quality work that has potential to be produced commercially so its message can reach larger audiences.

In its first six seasons, Live & In Color has developed the musicals "Within Elsewhere" by Trent Jeffords and Joshua Betancourt, "The Golden Threshold" by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, "Present Perfect" by Nancy Nachama Cheser and Jaime Lozano, "Pangaea" by Janet Noh and Lee Summers, "The Family Resemblance" by Masi Asare and "Call It Courage" by Adam Overett. Plays developed during the retreat include "Narrow Daylight" by SEVAN, "The Home We Left Behind" by Valerie David, "Invictus Mingus" by Frank Harts, "The Galilee House" by BV Marshall and "Esspy" by Nandita Shenoy. In 2020, Live & in Color developed the virtual pieces "Days of Re-Creation" written entirely by writers of color, "2020 Roasting on an Open Fire" a virtual holiday extravaganza and a weekly virtual happy hour show, "Be Our Guest!" with Broadway professionals.

Named one of the SDC's "Top standout moments for diversity and inclusion," Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, Live & In Color offers unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures. Live & In Color envisions an American Theatre where established and aspiring artists of color have generous opportunities to practice their craft by providing a safe, beautiful space in Salem, CT where artists can gather to develop new works that give voice to under-represented communities.

For more info visit liveandincolor.org.