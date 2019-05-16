Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall To Host a Cheney Hall Open House

May. 16, 2019  

Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall To Host a Cheney Hall Open House

Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall (LTM) will host a Cheney Hall Open House on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm as part of Connecticut Open House Day 2019.

Highlights of the Open House will include information about LTM programs and volunteer opportunities; a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes work with members of the production staff, and guided tours of the historic Cheney Hall, an 1867 /Victorian structure built as a theatre and cultural community facility for Manchester;

For more information, please contact Cheney Hall at 177 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT, 860-647-9824, or dharris@cheneyhall.org.



