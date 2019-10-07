Legendary Drummer Carmine Appice Comes to the Warner

The Warner Theatre will welcome rock star, educator and music historian Carmine Appice for a night of storytelling, Q&A and rock 'n roll in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Friday, November 1 at 8 pm. The Carmine Appice SPEAKING EXPERIENCE will be moderated by Leslie Gold the "RadioChick".

The year 2017 marked the 50th anniversary of the dawn of the career of the legendary Carmine Appice. Carmine has broken new ground in every aspect of his career, as a performer, educator, songwriter and music producer. Carmine set the foundation for heavy drumming, propelling the bands Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart, Ozzy Osborne, Ted Nugent and Beck Bogert Appice. He is a multi-platinum songwriter having co-written, "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy," "Young Turks" and other monster hits. He came up in the late 60's when rock music was being pioneered by him and his peers Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and The Who.

As an educator, Carmine was the first to legitimize rock drumming with his landmark book Realistic Rock - an award-winning and best-selling instructional book for 30 years. With a long career full of achievements, Carmine is universally respected and revered for his technique, creativity, showmanship and business sense. Carmine shares his first-hand knowledge of the creation of rock music with an educational, enthralling multimedia presentation.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





