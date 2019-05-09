Latanya Farrell Spends One Night Only At Playhouse on Park

The shows that comprise Playhouse on Park's 11th Season were chosen to provide a platform for women. Individual Tickets for the 2019/20 Season go on sale Saturday, June 1, 2019, and to help kick off, the incredibly talented Latanya Farrell will help celebrate women!

Join the fun at Playhouse on Park on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 8pm for a very special concert: Latanya Farrell: A Musical Journey of Life, Love, and Laughter! An ordinary girl with an ordinary life brings her extraordinary voice and spirit to the Playhouse on Park stage in this live musical performance. Uplifting melodies and powerful vocals highlight selections of women's voices celebrating strength, hope, and happiness.

Latanya Farrell is a singer, performer, contemporary solo artist, and Star Search champion from Connecticut, whose vocal stylings and talent have been described as "incredible", "amazing", and "mesmerizing" by critics and audience members alike. Wear your dancing shoes because Latanya will surely get you out of your seat and moving!

Latanya has performed all over New England and fills her summers with main-stage concerts where she showcases her diverse repertoire to singing and dancing audiences of all ages. Her performances draw big crowds and rave reviews. In 2014 she was dubbed "Queen of Summer Concerts" and "star of the circuit" by the Hartford Courant which praised her "beautiful voice". Again in 2019, Latanya has a full slate of outdoor shows in venues throughout CT.

Tickets are $25, all seats reserved. This event is BYOB. To purchase tickets, call 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org. Anyone in attendance will be given the opportunity to purchase individual tickets to the Playhouse's 2019/20 season, ahead of the general public! Lobby/patio open at 6pm. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





