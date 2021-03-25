Laid Off Hartford Stage Employee Runs to Raise Funds For the Theatre's Reopening

Erin Keller, who worked at Hartford Stage until she was laid off due to the pandemic, will be running 55 miles to raise money to help the company reopen, The Hartford Courant reports.

Keller worked for the company from 2013, and became the properties manager in 2015.

"My position was eliminated in July," Keller says. "Fingers crossed that they'll hire me back when they return. There are no guarantees."

She set up a Facebook fundraiser for the run, which she has titled "Acting like I can run for Hartford Stage."

"I'm taking the scenic route this time. On May 29th, I'm going to run through the entire state of Connecticut, top to tail," she writes. "It's 55 miles. It's not going to be easy, but if working in the theater industry has taught me anything, it's that impossible is just a frame of mind. And I want to raise funds for Hartford Stage so we can get that stage door back open and get some great theater happening again."

Keller originally set a goal of $1,000 but she passed that amount in the first few hours. She now has raised over $2,300 with over two months to go before the run.

"The goal is to raise as much as possible," Keller says.

"We are inspired and grateful for Erin's fundraiser on behalf of Hartford Stage," wrote Hartford Stage Managing Director Cynthia Rider in an email. "We are continually humbled by the generosity of spirit so many of our colleagues and artisans have shown throughout this past year while we have not been producing live in person performances. Doubly we have been inspired by those who have supported our 'Raise the Curtain' campaign. We look forward to cheering Erin on for her run on May 29."

Read more on The Hartford Courant and visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/donate/3287568744678020/10109647060994390/.