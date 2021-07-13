Kimberley Wilson to Present One-Woman Show A JOURNEY

On Sunday, July 18th at 1:00pm, Kimberley Wilson will present her beautiful one woman show, A JOURNEY outside the Connecticut River Museum, 67 Main St, Essex in a show that is free to the public.

A JOURNEY is an intricate look at the black experience told through the eyes of black women and performed by Kimberly Wilson. Westport resident, Ms. Wilson skillfully tells of the struggles and influence of black womanhood with courage, dignity, faith, hope, and strength in perfect lockstep with the history of the United States. Eight women, eight pivotal generations, present to you their stories through song, movement and dialogue and how ultimately their faith, hope, and calling help shape the America we know today. Joyful celebrations and painful reflections are rendered artistically to tell a story of persistence and courage and how black womanhood, not always intricately woven into the tapestry of American history, is another thread that weaves together the fabric of America's History. Included in this journey are historical reflections from a Native African Queen, a Slave Woman, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Haggar Tonquin, Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou , and more.

This new series of programming focuses on new and unique small-scale performances, shining a light on local artists in collaboration with Brief Cameo Productions and Ivoryton Playhouse to engage with area spaces, both traditional and unconventional. Curated by BCP Resident Music Director Jill Brunelle.These events are all FREE and open to the public.