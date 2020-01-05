Josephine Sanges Sings Harold Arlen in COME RAIN OR COME SHINE At The Magnolia Room

BJ RYAN'S MAGNOLIA ROOM - Fairfield County's newest intimate cabaret venue - will present, direct from a successful NYC run, Josephine Sanges (2019 MAC Award winner, 2018 La Mott Friedman Award winner, and recipient of the 2017 Mabel Mercer Foundation's Margaret Whiting Award) in her critically acclaimed Harold Arlen tribute show, COME RAIN OR COME SHINE for one night only Friday, January 31 at 8:00 pm. John Cook will serve as Music Director with Jeff Harnar as Director.

Harold Arlen was known for such stellar hits as "I've Got The World on a String," "Stormy Weather," "Over the Rainbow," "Blues in the Night," and "The Man That Got Away. " Active both in Hollywood and on Broadway, he worked with such iconic lyricists as Johnny Mercer, Yip Harburg and Ira Gershwin, making an indelible mark on the American Songbook.

Josephine Sanges will perform Come Rain or Come Shine at BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room (57 Main Street, Upstairs, Norwalk, CT 06851) for one performance Friday, January 31 at 8:00 PM. The cover charge is $20-$30 (in advance) or $30-$40 (at the door) +$20 food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.BJRyansMagnoliaRoom.com.

BJ RYAN'S MAGNOLIA ROOM will celebrate its two-year anniversary as Norwalk's premiere destination for live music, nightclub acts and cabaret. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway and cabaret's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the area. During the shows, guests can enjoy elevated American-pub inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists. Tickets can be purchased at www.BJRyansMagnoliaRoom.com. BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room is located at 57 Main Street, upstairs, in Norwalk, Connecticut 06851. @bjryansmagnoliaroom





