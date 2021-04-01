Jeff Gurner Stars in TRU at Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage will finish its 34th Season with Tru, a witty and down-to-earth one-man play about one of America's most brilliant writers, Truman Capote. The show allows for audiences to experience Capote's over-the-top public personality while also pulling back the curtain and revealing the toll his life and work took on him. Tru will run three weekends both in person in the theatre and watchable through a live stream from April 23rd to May 9th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

Adapted from the words and works of Truman Capote, Tru takes place in the writer's New York City apartment during the week before Christmas 1975. An excerpt from Capote's infamous novel Answered Prayers has recently been published in Esquire and the author's friends, recognizing the characters as thinly veiled versions of themselves, have turned their back on the man they once considered a close confidant.

Playing the role of Truman Capote is Broadway veteran, Jeff Gurner. Jeff has previously been seen at MTC in Ragtime, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Jekyll & Hyde, and It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Broadway: The Lion King. Off-Broadway/NY: Five Course Love, The London Cuckolds, The Man of Destiny, The Comedy of Errors. Regional: Goodspeed, Gateway Playhouse, Pioneer Theatre Company, St. Louis Rep, Playmakers Rep, Papermill Playhouse, Berkshire Theatre Festival, The Ordway, Mile Square Theatre. TV: FBI, Homeland, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, Law & Order: SVU/Criminal Intent, Mercy, Rescue Me, Third Watch. Jeff is also an award-winning audiobook narrator and voice-actor.

In late August MTC was honored to be one of the first professional, Equity theatres in the country to be given permission to host indoor events and the first one in Connecticut via the approval of the state of CT and Actor's Equity Association. Alongside this amazing opportunity, MTC has implemented strict health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, crew, and actors. Some of these protocols include staggered arrival based on seating, a reduced audience size, and masks required at all times. Until further notice, all performances will not only be presented in person, but through a live stream as well, so that the shows may be watched live from the comfort of your home. Both in person and live stream tickets are available. For more information on MTC's reopening protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.

This production is directed by Kevin Connors and stage managed by Jim Schilling. The creative team includes scenic design by Lindsay Fuori, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, prop design by Sean Sanford, and sound design by Will Atkin.

In Person ticket prices range from $35-$65 and can only be purchased by calling the MTC Box Office at 203-454-3883. Live Stream tickets are $25 and may be purchased online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com/tru. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.