Ivoryton Playhouse to Present Off Site Summer Events

ElementNext is a new series of programming focusing on new and unique small-scale performances featuring local artists and available to everyone throughout our community.

This collaboration with Brief Cameo Productions and Ivoryton Playhouse is a way to bring art and music out of the theatre and in to the places we places we shop and visit.

These events are all free and open to the public and made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Middlesex County.

On Saturday, July 24th @ 1:00pm, Christine Manalo & Rick Baumer will provide their unique blend of music and vocal stylings at Six Summit Gallery, 314 Flatrock Pl, Westbrook. Take a few minutes out of your busy shopping day and relax to this gorgeous jazz and Latino inspired music.

Saturday, July 31 @ 6:30pm join Solon Sneider & Friends at Six Summit Gallery, 314 Flatrock Pl, Westbrook. Enjoy an evening of new songs by composers and collaborators Katie Hathaway, Emma Hathaway, and Solon Snider, featuring tight vocal harmonies, smooth piano solos, and the occasional mandolin/violin. The program will feature songs from multiple new musicals, including their newest collaboration, "Thebes," in development through Quinnipiac University and Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre in collaboration with director Danilo Gambini.

Saturday, August 14th at 1pm (rescheduled because of weather) Kimberley Wilson will present her beautiful one woman show, A JOURNEY outside the Connecticut River Museum, 67 Main St, Essex.

A JOURNEY is an intricate look at the black experience told through the eyes of black women and performed by Kimberly Wilson. Westport resident, Ms. Wilson skillfully tells of the struggles and influence of black womanhood with courage, dignity, faith, hope, and strength in perfect lockstep with the history of the United States. Eight women, eight pivotal generations, present to you their stories through song, movement and dialogue and how ultimately their faith, hope, and calling help shape the America we know today. Joyful celebrations and painful reflections are rendered artistically to tell a story of persistence and courage and how black womanhood, not always intricately woven into the tapestry of American history, is another thread that weaves together the fabric of America's History. Included in this journey are historical reflections from a Native African Queen, a Slave Woman, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Haggar Tonquin, Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, and more.

These events are all FREE and open to the public. Curated by BCP Resident Music Director Jill Brunelle.

Visit our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org for more information.