ILUMINATE Comes to The Bushnell in April

The performance is on April 13, 2024.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

 The Bushnell is excited to welcome the electrifying multi-sensory show iLuminate for one matinee performance on April 13, 2024. Tickets for the 3 p.m. performance at The Bushnell are on sale now at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 161 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm).

 

From the moment the lights fade to darkness, you're transported into another world...another dimension, where the music moves you and the visuals are unlike anything you've ever seen. Welcome to the world of iLuminate. Named “Best New Act in America” by America's Got Talent, the brilliant cast of the country's top dancers and choreographers, along with energetic music, creates a mind-blowing, multi-sensory live show experience. Founded by dancer and software engineer Miral Kotb in 2009, iLuminate boasts customized LED suits with wireless lighting programs that create extraordinary lighting effects that move along with each of the phenomenally choreographed dance moves. An exhilarating blend of music, dance, illusion, technology and comedy comes to life for an experience that's sure to be the most fun you'll ever have in the dark. iLuminate has collaborated with artists including The Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, and Christina Aguilera. Other television appearances include The Voice, The X Factor, Dancing with the Stars, and Good Morning America. iLuminate has been on several international and nationwide tours, packed houses with residencies in Las Vegas, New York, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Egypt. The current Las Vegas residency was recently honored as “Best Date Show” at the Best of Vegas Awards, and “Best New Production” at the Best of Las Vegas Awards. Entertaining audiences of all ages at theme parks and countless special events and galas allowed iLuminate to grow a global fan base and create the world-class STEM education program Share Your Light, bringing youth together with art, computers, tech, and collaboration. 




