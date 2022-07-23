I WROTE THAT! Debuts This Fall At The Palace Theater's Poli Club

I Wrote That! A new series devoted to books and the authors who write them, debuts this fall at the Palace Theater's Poli Club. Tickets for the individual author's dates go on sale July 25 at 10am.

The series seeks to reach different audiences to share how words can enrich our life and help us to see other perspectives, according to series curator, Sheree Marcucci. "We're working on securing additional diverse authors who have written books in a variety of genres, and that will appeal to various age groups". Tickets for each presentation are available online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. Summer Box Office hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm.

Below are the authors and dates confirmed so far.



September 27, 7pm Celebrating Joan Joyce with Tony Renzoni & Keely Baisden Knudsen

This author talk will celebrate Waterbury's own Joan Joyce, one of the greatest female athletes of all time!

Tony Renzoni, author of Connecticut Softball Legend Joan Joyce and Keely Baisden Knudsen, co-author and star of Joan Joyce! The Musical team up to share excerpts and songs from their work.

Joan Joyce will always be known as the unbeatable pitcher for the Raybestos Brakettes and the Connecticut Falcons, whose numerous career records - including an incredible 150 no-hitters and 50 perfect games - made her the best in the game. However, she was also one of the most gifted athletes Connecticut has ever produced, as she also set records in basketball and later went on to a stellar career in the LPGA. In his book, Tony Renzoni profiled the multifaceted career of one of the country's greatest athletes.

His book also set the stage for a new musical, Joan Joyce! that premiered last summer at the Legacy Theatre in Stony Creek, CT. The musical, with book and lyrics by Keely Baisden Knudsen and Lauren Salatto-Rosenay, encourages young women to follow their dreams, never give up, and work hard to become all they can be...just like the late great Joan Joyce!

OCTOBER 5, 7pm Lori Borgman What Happens at Grandma's Stays at Grandma's syndicated newspaper columnist, author, and speaker from Indianapolis, IN. Her newspaper column, carried in the Sunday Republican-American, touches on a wide array of topics ranging from the myth that women nag to the hazards of upper arm flab, is distributed by the Chicago Tribune to more than 400 newspapers across North America. Her book, What Happens at Grandma's Stays at Grandma's is written with the same trademark humor and wit of Lori's column. Readers will find the stories warm, tender, laugh out loud funny and a perfect gift for parents and grandparents.

November 17 7PM Gina Barreca & Accomplices

Fast Funny Women: 75 Essays of Flash Nonfiction Edited by Gina Barreca sweeps us into arms of provocative, smart, funny, and brave women whose stories about what got them through life's toughest times leave us delighted, consoled, and inspired. Perfect for students of writing, writers of humor, and all readers who welcome laughter, insight, and perspective into their lives. These 75 flash nonfiction pieces, written by internationally celebrated women authors and dazzlingly hilarious newcomers provide a feast of insights, generously garnished with wit, spice and an exhilarating attention to craft. Included in the anthology are some writers you know by heart alongside other familiar and emerging authors sing of strength, passion, wit, rage, loyalty, talent, and love. You'll learn how a fierce woman, whatever world she comes from and whatever age she happens to be, uses creativity, wit, compassion, and generosity to draw herself up and draw her community together.

Hailed as "smart and funny" by People, Gina Barreca was also deemed a "feminist humor maven" by Ms. Magazine, and her pieces for Psychology Today have received over 8.5 million views. Gina, who is the Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor at UCONN.

December 17, 1 pm Melissa Shapiro DVM, Piglet Comes Home. Bring your favorite young people and prepare to snuggle in to see and hear all about Piglet, the deaf blind pink puppy when author Melissa Shapiro reads her book Piglet Comes Home.

Melissa Shapiro, DVM, is a small-animal veterinarian, author, and speaker/advocate for pets and people with disabilities. She is also the driving force behind the social media phenomenon Piglet, the deaf blind pink puppy (@pinkpigletpuppy). Melissa along with Piglet and the rest of her 4 legged family members, will read from her book about Piglet, and share the Piglet Mindset!

ABOUT For over 25 years, Dr. Shapiro has been the owner and operator of the Visiting Vet Service, a house call practice in Fairfield County, CT. She is active in dog rescue and is the Connecticut state representative for the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association.

In addition to her work as a veterinarian, Dr. Shapiro creates and publishes all content for her popular social media pages that feature Piglet, her deaf blind pink dog. In 2017, Dr. Shapiro co-created the Piglet Mindset® educational outreach program, which uses Piglet's story to teach growth mindset, resilience, and inclusion lessons in classrooms across the United States and the world.

She is the CEO and director of Piglet International Inc., a nonprofit that supports the Piglet Mindset® educational program and raises awareness for rescued and disabled animals through education and fundraising.

MARCH 18 3PM David Freeland American Hotel: The Waldorf-Astoria and The Making of a Century- option to purchase high Tea for this event

Known internationally as a symbol of elegance and luxury, Manhattan's Waldorf-Astoria is one of the world's most famous hotels.

Its reputation as a host to political leaders and movie stars is matched only by the renown of its cuisine and soaring Deco architecture. In this lecture based on his book, American Hotel: The Waldorf-Astoria and The Making of a Century, historian David Freeland will take us behind the glittering image, using rare photos and documents to reveal the full extent of the Waldorf's contribution as a shaper of twentieth century life and culture.

In the process, he'll share little-known stories and secrets:

The history of Peacock Alley and how it got its name

The truth about the "feuding" Astor cousins whose money built the original Waldorf-Astoria on Fifth Avenue, where the Empire State Building now stands

Secrets of the Waldorf's "black book" - the detectives' log of immoral and illegal activity, kept hidden from all but the most senior hotel staff

The remarkable technological maneuvers that enabled the "new" Waldorf-Astoria - a skyscraper that opened on Park Avenue in 1931 - to be constructed on top of railroad tracks as passenger trains continued to run below.



Photo ID -Tony Renzoni, Contributed & Kelly Baisden, Contributed

