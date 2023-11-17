Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

I WROTE THAT! Author Talk Series: Susan Katz Comes To Palace Theater, December 5

Katz, a resident of Litchfield County, will be reading from her work and discussing the power and purpose of poetry.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Stephen Sondheim's Connecticut Home Now For Sale Photo 2 Stephen Sondheim's Connecticut Home Now For Sale
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 4 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024

I WROTE THAT! Author Talk Series: Susan Katz Comes To Palace Theater, December 5

I WROTE THAT! Author Talk Series: Susan Katz Comes To Palace Theater, December 5

On Tuesday, December 5th at 7:00 pm the Palace Theater in Waterbury presents internationally recognized poet, author, and teacher Susan Katz. Katz, a resident of Litchfield County, will be reading from her work and discussing the power and purpose of poetry.

Her work has been cited as, “evoking a powerful sense of physical passion and deeply felt experiences”; “outspokenly erotic and sensual”; “terribly powerful…oddly strong … wonderful.” Tickets to this engagement are offered on a first come, first served basis and seating is limited. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, and Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke.

For Katz “Poetry is the place I go to ask my questions and poetry is the place, where I have found my answers.” The evening promises to be a powerful exploration of poetry. Her most recent poetry collections published by Austin Macauley Publishers include The Limits of Light (2021), Dreaming Missouri (2022) and On the Edge (2023). 

In addition to her three collections of poetry, Susan Katz has conducted poetry workshops for children and educators throughout the United States and Canada. Her poems have appeared in dozens of magazines, periodicals, and anthologies, and she has two co-authored textbooks with Orff Schulwerk Specialist, Judith A. Thomas, blending words and music, and illustrating creative ways to integrate the arts into school curriculums. 

Tickets to this event are $20. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater Box Office: 203-346-2000 or Click Here. Signed copies of Dinova's book can be purchased by cash or check.

“I Wrote That” is a new series presented by the Palace Theater. It is devoted to books and the authors who write them, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with authors and ask questions in a less formal setting.

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission “to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.”


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
The Ballard Institute Presents TONY SARG: GENIUS AT PLAY PUPPET Forum On December 6 Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents TONY SARG: GENIUS AT PLAY PUPPET Forum On December 6

To wrap up its 2023 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host Tony Sarg: Genius at Play with Norman Rockwell Museum Chief Curator and Deputy Director Stephanie Plunkett, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater.

2
ELF and MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Are Coming to the Warner Theatre Photo
ELF and MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Are Coming to the Warner Theatre

Don't miss the chance to see the beloved holiday films Elf and Miracle on 34th Street at the Warner Theatre on December 2nd. Get into the festive mood with these timeless classics.

3
Celebrate Winter At The Wadsworth With Special Events Photo
Celebrate Winter At The Wadsworth With Special Events

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art has announced a line-up of special events to usher in the holiday season. Learn more about the events here!

4
Four-Show Subscriptions Now on Sale for Playhouse on Parks 15th Main Stage Season Photo
Four-Show Subscriptions Now on Sale for Playhouse on Park's 15th Main Stage Season

There are four Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's 15th Anniversary Season, and subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices. Learn more about the shows and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov in Connecticut Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03)Tracker VIDEOS
All Shook Up in Connecticut All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
A Christmas Carol in Connecticut A Christmas Carol
The Legacy Theatre (11/29-12/10)
Christmas Cookies, the Musical in Connecticut Christmas Cookies, the Musical
Pantochino at the MAC (12/01-12/23)
Million Dollar Quartet in Connecticut Million Dollar Quartet
ACT of CT (2/22-3/17)
Pyramids of Giza Show in Connecticut Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
Wicked in Connecticut Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
Sutton Foster in Connecticut Sutton Foster
Ridgefield Playhouse (11/28-11/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You