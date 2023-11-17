I WROTE THAT! Author Talk Series: Susan Katz Comes To Palace Theater, December 5

On Tuesday, December 5th at 7:00 pm the Palace Theater in Waterbury presents internationally recognized poet, author, and teacher Susan Katz. Katz, a resident of Litchfield County, will be reading from her work and discussing the power and purpose of poetry.

Her work has been cited as, “evoking a powerful sense of physical passion and deeply felt experiences”; “outspokenly erotic and sensual”; “terribly powerful…oddly strong … wonderful.” Tickets to this engagement are offered on a first come, first served basis and seating is limited. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, and Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke.

For Katz “Poetry is the place I go to ask my questions and poetry is the place, where I have found my answers.” The evening promises to be a powerful exploration of poetry. Her most recent poetry collections published by Austin Macauley Publishers include The Limits of Light (2021), Dreaming Missouri (2022) and On the Edge (2023).

In addition to her three collections of poetry, Susan Katz has conducted poetry workshops for children and educators throughout the United States and Canada. Her poems have appeared in dozens of magazines, periodicals, and anthologies, and she has two co-authored textbooks with Orff Schulwerk Specialist, Judith A. Thomas, blending words and music, and illustrating creative ways to integrate the arts into school curriculums.

Tickets to this event are $20. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater Box Office: 203-346-2000 or Click Here. Signed copies of Dinova's book can be purchased by cash or check.

“I Wrote That” is a new series presented by the Palace Theater. It is devoted to books and the authors who write them, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with authors and ask questions in a less formal setting.

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission “to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.”