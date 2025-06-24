Hartford Stage Ticket Sales Open For All 2025-2026 Season Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All tickets for the 2025/2026 season at Hartford Stage are now on sale. The Tony Award-winning theater in downtown Hartford announced the dynamic lineup earlier this year: the world premiere adaptation Rope, recent Broadway farce The Cottage, the classic American drama Death of a Salesman, modern comedy Native Gardens, Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd presented in a historic partnership with TheaterWorks Hartford, and the beloved holiday tradition A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas.

“Our 2025/2026 season is a celebration of theatrical brilliance in all its forms,” says Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. “From the psychological tension of Rope to the terror and heart in Sweeney Todd, and the resounding emotional power of Death of a Salesman – these are powerful stories and timeless experiences I can't wait to share with our community.”

Managing Director Cynthia Rider adds: “Whether you're a returning subscriber or joining us for the first time, there's never been a better moment to experience Hartford Stage. Subscriptions remain the most flexible and affordable way to enjoy our theater—and we hope you will get out of your house and join us in ours. We look forward to welcoming everyone this season.”

Both single tickets and subscription packages are available at HartfordStage.org or by calling (860) 527-5151.

Select performances will offer post-show discussions, open-captioning, audio description, and special events. For full details, visit HartfordStage.org.

Groups of 10 or more receive discounts of up to 20% and can add private pre-show events. For group sales, visit HartfordStage.org/group-sales.

Student Matinees are available for Rope, A Christmas Carol, Death of a Salesman, and Native Gardens. For details and reservations, visit HartfordStage.org/education.

The 2025/2026 Season

Rope

October 10 – November 2, 2025

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher (Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde)

Base on the play Rope's End by Patrick Hamilton

Directed by Melia Bensussen

A Hitchcock-inspired thriller exploring the moral limits of arrogance and secrecy.

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas

November 22 – December 28, 2025

Adapted and directed by Michael Wilson

Hartford's holiday tradition returns.

The Cottage

January 16 – February 8, 2026

By Sandy Rustin

Directed by Zoë Golub-Sass

A fast-paced romantic farce set in 1923 England, full of laughs and twists.

Death of a Salesman

February 27 – March 29, 2026

By Arthur Miller (All My Sons)

Directed by Melia Bensussen

A timeless American tragedy probing dreams, identity, and family.

Native Gardens

April 17 – May 10, 2026

By Karen Zacarias

Director TBA

A sharp contemporary comedy about race, class, and gardening wars between neighbors.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

June 5 – July 5, 2026

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

From an adaptation by Christopher Bond

Originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Directed by Rob Ruggiero

In partnership with TheaterWorks Hartford

A chilling, intimate chamber musical of revenge and romance.

Comments