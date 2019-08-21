HAMILTON PARK Re-Launches at The Blake Hotel in New Haven Under Chef Tyler Anderson and Team

Hamilton Park, located at The Blake Hotel (9 High Street at the corner of George Street in New Haven), has recently re-launched under the direction of celebrated Chef Tyler Anderson (Millwright's, Porrón&Piña), along with partners A.J. Aurrichio (Millwright's,Porrón&Piña) and Tim Cabral (Ordinary, Porrón&Piña), as well as Co-Executive Chef Ashley Flagg (Little Donkey, Grant's). The seasonal food menu highlights the flavors of New England, complemented by a full beverage program.

"We've had a successful month and a half since opening High George on the rooftop of the hotel, and Chef Ashley and myself are excited to re-launch the breakfast and dinner menu at Hamilton Park to reflect our shared concept," said Anderson. "The flavor profiles that weave through each dish will be New England classics of the season - the fresh brininess from New England seafood, the nuttiness of brown butter, the smokiness of baked beans - prepared and plated to match the elegant experience that Hamilton Park offers. Our open kitchen, bright dining area and lively bar flow seamlessly into the lobby of the Blake Hotel, so while our menu offers a refined dining experience, it does so in a way that's accessible and friendly to match the modern, comfortable feel of the hotel."

Dinner service is available Monday-Thursday 5:00-9:00pm, and Friday-Saturday 5:00-10:00pm. Starters and entrees include:

Tapioca "clam chowder," bacon, celery

Tomato tart, onion, horseradish, parmesan

Chicken cordon bleu, creamed leeks

Grits, mushrooms, spring onion, truffle

Duck breast, pomegranate glaze, toasted coriander seeds, miso eggplant, yogurt

A separate bar menu, includes:

Tuna tartare, brown butter, soy, coriander, radishes

Crab roll, steamed bun, pickled celery, old bayioli

Burger, double double, crispy cheddar, grilled onions, special sauce with fries

Pork and beans, smoked pork belly, charred scallion vinaigrette

Foie Gras, brown bread, pickled zucchini and rhubarb

Breakfast will continue daily from 7:00-10:00am, and Happy Hour and Lunch service will launch this Fall.

"The launch of High George has been an exciting development for The Blake; the comments we have received from both hotel guests and patrons rave about the quality of the food and drink, the attentive and friendly service and gorgeous rooftop environment," said Randy Salvatore, founder and chief executive officer of RMS Companies, the owner and operator of The Blake Hotel. "I am looking forward to more five star reviews as Tyler and his team roll out their vision for our reboot of Hamilton Park."

Hamilton Park's beverage program features a variety of beer and wine offerings, as well as custom cocktails to complement the food menus.

"In addition to offering light and bright cocktails similar to our menu on the rooftop, we've created several new custom cocktails for Hamilton Park," said Cabral, who oversees the bar program. "We've focused on four cocktail flavor profiles for our re-launch that will lead us from late summer into early fall, including effervescent, classic light and bright, house creations and classic bold and boozey. All are easy to drink, whether pairing with a dish in the dining room, enjoying after work in the bar or sitting on our street-level patio taking in the season."

Reservations are available through the restaurant's website or by calling 203.390.5192.

Valet parking is available at The Blake Hotel ($12 flat fee). Complimentary parking is available through the Park New Haven program at the Crown Street Garage (213 Crown Street) daily after 4:00pm.

For more information, visit http://www.hamiltonparknh.com/ or Instagram (@hamiltonparkrestaurant).

About Chef Tyler Anderson:

Chef Tyler Anderson started his Culinary career at the age of sixteen, working in a range of well-respected kitchens throughout California and Chicago. During this time Tyler had the opportunity to cook with some of the best Chefs in the Country.

Tyler opened his first restaurant Millwright's in Simsbury, CT in 2012. Paying homage to strong New England traditions. Millwright's has received perfect reviews from The New York Times, Connecticut Magazine and Hartford Magazine, becoming one of the most award winning restaurants in the history of Connecticut restaurants. Millwright's was most recently awarded Wine Enthusiast's "American's 100 Best Wine Restaurants."

Tyler and his team most recently opened Porrón&Piña, a Spanish inspired restaurant and wine bar in the historic Goodwin Hotel in Hartford, CT in 2018. His team handles all food and beverage for the entire hotel, including all functions, a donut and coffee shop, and a throwback cocktail bar. Tyler also has plans to create an accredited hospitality and Culinary program in the hotel, adding an educational element that will shape young Chefs and replicate the same sort of experience that inspired him at sixteen.

Tyler has been named Chef of the Year in Connecticut by the CT Restaurant Association. He has been nominated as Best Chef Northeast from the James Beard Foundation for the last six years in a row (2013-19). He was a Cheftestant on the most recent season of Bravo's Top Chef, and also appeared (and won) on Food Network's Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay. Tyler supports many charities including Share our Strength (a national organization working to end childhood hunger in the United States, of which he's been the Hartford Chair for the past four years), as well as The American Liver Foundation, March of Dimes, and numerous others.

About Hamilton Park

Hamilton Park offers a seasonally-inspired menu, highlighting the classic flavors of New England, in a bright, elegant setting at The Blake Hotel, at the corner of High and George Streets in the heart of Downtown New Haven, Connecticut. The food menu, from celebrated Chef Tyler Anderson and Co-Executive Chef Ashley Flagg, offers a refined take on classic coastal New England cuisine. A separate bar menu offers smaller plates for sharing and unique offerings for the open, lively atmosphere. A full beverage menu offers beer, wine and cocktails to complement the food offerings, including new takes on classic favorites such as a Manhattan, Gin and Tonic and Daiquiri. The restaurant, bar and patio are available for private parties and functions. For more information, including hours and menus, visit http://www.hamiltonparknh.com/ or Instagram (@hamiltonparkrestaurant).

About The Blake Hotel

The Blake is a newly built 108-room boutique hotel located at the bustling intersection of High & George Streets in New Haven, Connecticut, within walking distance to Yale University and Yale-New Haven Hospital. Each of the guest rooms feature classic design elements with contemporary flourishes including spacious closets and full kitchenettes for longer-term guests. Downstairs, the lobby, which eclectically mixes refined millwork and rich leather with blackened steel accents and concrete floors, has been designed as a communal hangout for guests and locals alike. In the heart of the space, a large fireplace serves as a convivial meeting point that harkens back to the city's storied legacy. Stamford based RMS Companies developed, owns and operates The Blake. The ground floor restaurant, the rooftop restaurant and lounge as well as all meeting and banquet facilities are run by James Beard nominated Chef Tyler Anderson. For more information, visit https://www.theblakenewhaven.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Blake





