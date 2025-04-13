NPT choses The Ruby & Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum for“Hairspray”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Paradigm Theatre (NPT), a company well-known for its inventive productions that are presented with multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-gendered casting has chosen a community nonprofit that echoes the themes in their upcoming live theatre production of Hairspray.

Each summer The New Paradigm Theatre Company's template is to partner with another non-profit organization that reflects the theme of the summer production to raise awareness for issues and organizations surrounding the community. For Hairspray, NPT will partner with The Ruby & Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum.

"Hairspray depicts an era of identity, defiance, social creativity, and a strong desire for change," says Jeffrey A. Fletcher, the executive director. "This was the same period in which the civil rights movement gained momentum, with African Americans challenging segregation and discrimination in all facets of society. Despite social obstacles and hostility, many were making strides in science and technology. African American women such as Evelyn Boyd Granville and Katherine Johnson were both mathematicians who made significant contributions to NASA and space exploration. The Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955, led by Martin Luther King Jr., was a pivotal moment in the movement. The Ruby & Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum is delighted to partner with New Paradigm Theatre in this production because it highlights the importance of providing young people with a safe space to learn about history. All who enter our doors will experience the past and present with curiosity while looking toward the future with optimism and a sense of responsibility for themselves and others."

New Paradigm Theatre will be hiring professionals in some leading roles, and local adults for supporting roles and then will cast local youth that apply for the three-week rehearsal and workshop experience so they can learn elbow-to-elbow with the professionals. This year the theatre is also conducting "Community building" workshops with their students so that they can further understand the themes of Hairspray which explores themes of racial integration, body image, individuality, and fighting against prejudice and discrimination, all while celebrating fun and acceptance in a 1960s setting.

Kristin Huffman, NPT's Artistic Director and Broadway veteran says "I think adding the museum is a wonderful enhancement for our students and their education. History should not be downplayed or erased. We hope they will get a real feel for the injustice of the time period, so we never repeat that again."

As partnerships between nonprofits continue to form in order to tackle social challenges from all sides, and as youth lead the way to a better world, this type of collective impact production has become increasingly relevant and a vital component of a community.

About New Paradigm Theatre

New Paradigm Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions.

About The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum

The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum is an institution dedicated to telling the stories of the struggles and triumphs of African Americans since the first Africans set foot on American soil in 1619. The museum takes pride in designing every exhibit so that visitors feel immersed in history. The museum is an educational hub for schools and businesses to utilize our vast collection to facilitate diversity training as a way of fostering equity and inclusion in their workplaces.

