GLOW HARTFORD Returns to the Connecticut Convention Center Next Month

Back by popular demand, Glow Hartford is set to return to the Connecticut Convention Center from November 18 – December 23, 2023. The popular holiday light festival dazzled over 45,000 visitors in 2022 and has doubled the event space this year, which means more lights, more activities, and more holiday fun!  Laugh, stroll and play under the twinkle of a million lights when Glow Hartford transforms the Connecticut Convention Center into a dreamy winter wonderland.

To celebrate the festival’s return, Glow Hartford is offering a 40% discount to select dates for a limited time- the offer expires October 12. Details can be found at Glow Hartford- Save 40% off Limited Time.  Audiences can enjoy interactive light gardens, seasonal food and drinks, family-friendly activities, daily live entertainment, and free photos with Santa. Plus shop the festival holiday market, showcasing the best local artisans and boutique businesses.

To learn more, visit glowgardens.com/hartford-christmas/.

Glow Hartford’s main attraction - the magical light gardens and illuminated structures - is a spectacular landscape to stroll through. This is the perfect venue to get some of this season’s best photos. Explore the lighted grounds through the Tunnel of Lights, Toy and Teddy Bear displays, Northern Lights, and more. Glow’s interactive activities and playgrounds provide fun for the whole family and are sure to entertain the kids for hours. Receive a free photo with Santa, ride the trackless “Glow-Comotive” train, and complete “Santa’s Lost Presents” scavenger hunt for a special prize!




