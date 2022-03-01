Figurative Gallery Opens March 17th With Public Reception

The Milford Arts Council has announced its next exhibit at the Firehouse Gallery. This was a juried exhibit and artists were welcome to create and present their interpretation in 2 or 3-dimensions, as representational or abstract form, in multimedia, traditional 2-dimensional materials, or sculpture.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "The human form is always a beautiful subject matter; no matter the size or shape of the body. I fell in love with the human form while I was over in Italy visiting the museums there. It will be nice to see the works of local artists here."

In between exhibits, the Firehouse Gallery is available to artists for rent as a private or small group exhibit or pop-up shop. Details are provided on the website under "Rent This Space".

The Figurative exhibit is free and open to the public for viewing during normal gallery hours Saturday and Sunday 12p-4pm. The gallery will run from March 19th - March 27th. We will have a public opening reception on Thursday, March 17th from 6p-8pm. The gallery is located at The 81 Naugatuck Ave Milford, CT 06460.

Our visual arts committee is actively looking for new members to take on leadership roles, if this is something of interest to you please email info@milfordarts.org for more information.