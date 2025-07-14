Feature: KING LEAR at Shakespeare On The Green

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In Shakespeare’s time, a black flag would be raised over the theatre to indicate a tragedy. Well, a tragedy happened just before Shakespeare on The Green’s production of King Lear was to open. As King Lear himself put it, “Such groans of roaring wind … I never

remember to have heard.” Neither did anyone else as the incredible background of Peter Barbieri, Jr.’s impressive stage, which evoked the Globe Theater in England, collapsed, ruined after two and twenty years of Lower Fairfield County’s best open Shakespeare venue.

But the show must go on, and it opened Thursday evening on a streamlined version of Curtain Call’s summer Shakespeare stage. Kyle Runestad’s flawless direction and the actors worked well in these reduced circumstances. The performances were as powerful as the play, the sound was perfect, and the lighting exactly as it was intended to synchronize what the actors see on stage and the audience from their seats. Anyone who has not previously seen a performance of Shakespeare on The Green would never have known that there is usually more to the stage.

The cast includes Matthew Bogen as King Lear, Ashley Marcinek, Olivia Lapine, and Caty Galgano as the King’s daughters, Goneril, Regan, and Cordelia, Miranda Falk as The Fool, Dean Kapica as Edgar, and Dan Murphy as Edmund. Kevin Thompson was Albany (Goneril’s husband), Josh Pickel was Cornwall (Regan’s husband), Bruce Crilly played Kent, David Shear was Burgundy, Daniel Mann was France, Amanda Mascarelli was Oswald, Leslie Messina as the Second Servant and Second Knight, and Chris Miller played the Earl of Gloucester. The rest of the cast members are Jim Foley as the First Knight and First Captain, Kathleen Burkard as Curran, Second Captain, Kate Clark as the First Messenger, Grace Ferrante as the First Servant, Megan Gorman as the Third Servant, John Kliewe as the Old Man, Rob Nichols as the Gentleman, and Chris Woodside as the Doctor.

Shakespeare on The Green’s production of King Lear will run July 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, and 20 at 7:30 p.m. The park in the front part of the beautiful Sterling Farms campus (1349 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT) opens at 6:00 p.m. for seating. There are plenty of parking spaces in the back. Shakespeare on The Green is presented in part by The Royal Green Restaurant and The Stillery Restaurant & Bar there, and with cooperation with the City of Stamford and Stamford Golf Authority. Performances are free – suggested contribution of $20 for adults and $10 for Seniors and Children. A limited amount of reserved seating is available each night at $25 per person.

About the stage. Executive Director Lou Ursone of Curtain Call, which runs Shakespeare on The Green, says he plans to rebuild the 1,300-pound stage in all its glory. He is exploring various possibilities with city officers to make that happen. But it would help if theater lovers, especially those who are fond of the Bard’s works, will donate money to this special project. It is the area’s most authentic reproduction of The Globe outside the U.K., and Connecticut and New York suburban theatergoers are lucky to experience it. Trust us. We've been to The Globe in England. Text to give 833-291-4749.

Visit www.curtaincallinc.com