Fairfield Center Stage Presents FCS ROCKS: The Beatles' Abbey Road

Following the success of previous album-in-concerts Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours", Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life", Queen's "A Night at the Opera", and Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon", musicians from local community theatre group Fairfield Center Stage will recreate The Beatles' "Abbey Road", featuring a rotating cast of singers and a live band performing the classic album in its entirety.

Featuring songs "Come Together", "Oh Darlin'", "Here Comes the Sun", and many more. The one-night-only concert will be presented at Park City Music Hall, 2926 Fairfield Ave in Black Rock on Sunday February 4th @ 4pm (doors 3pm), and 7pm (doors 6pm), with a food menu & full bar available.

The cast of performers includes an all-local company of singers and musicians. The singers include Marcelo Calderon, Brian Crook, Will Jeffries, Nick Kuell, Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Maggie Meath, Jen Menedis, Kevin Pelkey, Leondra Smith-West and Alexis Willoughby. Musicians include Marcelo Calderon, Charles Casimiro, Mac Johnston, Gabe Nappi, Eli Newsom, and John Taylor.

Event policies: There will be a mix of standing and seated options. Doors open one hour to showtime for pre-show food and drinks. Free parking lot (behind venue) or area street parking. For tickets ($21-$36) and venue policies please visit www.parkcitymusichall.com.

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, FCS aims to put Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's unique venues. FCS is looking forward to returning to Park City Music Hall after presenting Fleetwood Mac's Rumours in February of 2023.

Park City Music Hall, Located in the heart of Black Rock, is Connecticut's premier venue to see and hear live music. Family owned and operated by the Torres family of Harborview Market, PCMH sports a full bar with 10 tap lines of local craft beer, a curated wine list, and craft cocktail selection. Park City also has a full service kitchen with food and drink including tacos, fried chicken sandwiches, delicious melts, house made onion rings and more.

Abbey Road is the 11th studio album by British rock group The Beatles, released in 1969. The album was named after the street of the same name in London's St. John's Wood in the City of Westminster, where EMI's recording studios are located, where most of their recordings were made. Abbey Road is the last album the Beatles recorded together.

Featuring songs "Come Together", "Oh Darlin'", "Here Comes the Sun", and many more. With over 31 million copies sold, Abbey Road is one of the most successful albums worldwide.