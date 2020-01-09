Fairfield Center Stage Presents FCS ROCKS: Stevie Wonder's Songs In The Key Of Life

FCS musicians will recreate Stevie Wonder's iconic album "Songs in the Key of Life" in its entirety, featuring a house band and rotating cast of singers performing classics such as "I Wish" and "Sir Duke" at this one-night-only concert at The Acoustic on Saturday, February 8 at 8:30 PM. Doors open at 8:00 PM.

The Acoustic Cafe (2926 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport) is a well-known, intimate venue to enjoy live music in Black Rock. The cafe attracts some well known regional artists, and also features local musicians from around Bridgeport & Fairfield County. Full bar available (bring ID).

The cast of 24 local performers includes 14 singers and 10 musicians. The list of singers includes Robert Alexander, Marcelo Calderon, Monica Castillo, Brian Crook, Jeramie Gladman, Bobby Henry, Nick Kuell, Maggie Meath, Avery Owens, Jacqui Owens, Sana "Prince" Sarr, Garth West, Leondra West, Alexis Willoughby. Musicians include George Beratis, Charles Casimiro, Mark Dennis, McNeil Johnston, Gabe Nappi, Eli Newsom, Josh Sette, Brendan Stavris, John Taylor, and Clay Zambo.

Tickets are $30 for Premium Banquette, $20 for Banquette, $20 for Reserved Chairs and $15 for Corner Booth. To order tickets, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage has dedicated our inaugural seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues, as well as producing a free annual 'musical in concert' outdoors in downtown Fairfield in hopes that it will become a town-wide tradition at the start of summer.





