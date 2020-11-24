Fairfield Center Stage Presents A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group, resumes its postponed 2020/21 season with A Quarantine Christmas Carol Experience, December 19-20. The show will be live streamed on YouTube, and will also remain available for purchase after the live performances.

Fairfield Center Stage's original adaptation of the beloved Charles Dickens classic, created as an immersive tour through Burr Mansion, has become synonymous with both the theatre group and the town itself for the past two seasons, so Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom has adapted their script to work in a modern, virtual context. In this version, which conveys how the beloved characters handle a worldwide pandemic, Ebenezer Scrooge finds his regularly scheduled online meetings commandeered by several Ghosts, each meaning to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets for A Quarantine Christmas Carol Experience are suggested $20 for individual, $30 for household or you can pay your own amount. A link to the private livestream will be emailed to ticket purchasers on Fri Dec 18 ahead of the Sat/Sun performances.

The performance schedule for A Quarantine Christmas Carol Experience is as follows: Saturday Dec 19 at 7pm (Team Cider) and Sunday Dec 20 at 3pm (Team Figgy Pudding).

The returning all-local cast includes Steve Benko as Ebenezer Scrooge (Southport), Brian Crook (Bridgeport) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Eric Dino as Jacob Marley (Wilton), Sana "Prince" Sarr as the Ghost of Christmas Past (Bridgeport), Matt Casey as the Ghost of Christmas Present (Stamford), Robert Alexander as the Ghost of Christmas Future, and CJ Newsom and Suraya Noonan (Fairfield) as Tiny Tim. The rest of the large and very talented and versatile cast include: Nikki Adorante (Trumbull), Jane Barnes (Bridgeport), Benjamin Brennen, Isabella Capponi (Fairfield), Anne Collin, Ainsley Dahlstrom (Fairfield), Lisa Dahlstrom (Fairfield), Bonita Gregson (Wilton), James Hisey (Fairfield), David Katz (Milford), Jim Keller (Fairfield), Britton McGrath (Trumbull), Brittany McVey (Bridgeport), Ella Magnusson (Fairfield), Ainsley Novin (Oxford), Kevin Pelkey (Bridgeport), Sophie Pennock-Collins (Fairfield), Muhammad Sarr (Bridgeport), Jenny Silence (Fairfield), Rita Watson (Trumbull), Virgil Watson (Trumbull), Garth West, Leondra Smith-West, Kelley Wright (Fairfield), Emily Seanor (Easton), Genevieve Seanor (Easton). Rounding out the cast will be a talented group of Carol Singers, including Marnie Kruse, Ken Skjeveland, and Krista Watson. Vocal direction and original lyrics by Clay Zambo. Original choreography by Emily Frangipane, with recreated choreography by Lindsay Johnson. Orchestration by McNeil Johnston.

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage has dedicated our inaugural seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues, as well as producing a free annual 'musical in concert' outdoors in downtown Fairfield in hopes that it will become a town-wide tradition at the start of summer.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

