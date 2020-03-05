Ivoryton opens the 2020 season with a brand new version of one of off-Broadways most popular shows - Forbidden Broadway COMES TO IVORYTON. In this long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre's greatest stars and songwriters. The fall-down funny musical roast of Broadway that has picked up 9 Drama Desk Awards, a Special Tony, an Obie, a Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award features outrageous costumes, hilarious rewrites of the songs you know, and dead-on impressions by a stellar cast!

Conceived, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, the original version of the revue opened on January 15, 1982, at Palsson's Supper Club in New York City and ran for 2,332 performances. Alessandrini has rewritten the show more than a dozen times over the years to include parodies of newer shows. The show, in its various editions, has been seen in more than 200 U.S. cities as well as playing in London, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

Forbidden Broadway "STICKS IT TO THE GREAT WOKE WAY!" raves the New York Times.

This fast and furious musical comedy, lovingly recreated for the Ivoryton Playhouse by writer and creator, Gerard Alessandrini, eviscerates the oldies but goodies - Annie, Oklahoma, Fiddler and many more - and then skewers some of Broadway's newest arrivals - Tootsie, Oklahoma!, and Frozen, as well as Tony-winning favorites Bernadette Peters, Hugh Jackman, Liza Minelli, and Lin Manuel, plus showbiz seen onscreen -- "Fosse/Verdon" and Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland!

Whether you're a seasoned theatre-goer or new to Broadway, Forbidden Broadway COMES TO IVORYTON is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs!

The cast includes Playhouse alum Josh Powell* (MY WAY: THE Frank Sinatra STORY and LOVE QUEST). Making their Playhouse debuts are Sandra Marante* Christopher Behmke* and Katheryne Penny. The show is directed by Gerard Alessandrini and choreographed by Gerry MacIntyre; musical directed by Josh Walker; set design by Glenn Bassett, lighting and sound design by Tate Burmeister and costumes by Elizabeth Saylor.

Forbidden Broadway COMES TO IVORYTON opens at the Ivoryton Playhouse on March 18th and runs through April 5th, 2020. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm. There will be one Thursday matinee on March 19th.

Tickets are $55 adult / $50 senior / $25 student / $20 children 12 and are available by calling the Playhouse box office at 860-767-7318 or by visiting our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org (Group rates and subscriptions are available by calling the box office for information.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.





