FLOYD NATION Comes to the Warner in April

The Warner Theatre will welcome FLOYD NATION to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, April 16 at 8 pm! Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, January 17 and to the public on Friday, January 20 at 10 am. Visit warnertheatre.org for more information.

Floyd Nation is a U.S.-based Pink Floyd Tribute Band that performs all of your favorite hits from the vast collection of Pink Floyd albums such as The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, Meddle and The Division Bell.

You'll be immersed in sound, lights and lasers as they take you on an epic journey, bringing back your best memories of some of the most iconic music ever produced. The group's precise tone and extreme accuracy shows their deep respect for the music of one of the most incredible bands to ever take the world stage.

For tickets and more info, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.