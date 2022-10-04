Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For The 2023 National Music Theater Conference

Submissions will be accepted until Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:59pm PST.

Oct. 04, 2022  

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center has announced that applications are now open for the 2023 National Music Theater Conference. Submissions will be accepted until Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:59pm PST.

The National Music Theater Conference supports all styles and genres of music theater, including song-cycles, operas, theater for young audiences, and experimental work. The O'Neill remains committed to an open application process for this Conference, meaning anyone can apply regardless of location or representation.

"We encourage artists of all backgrounds and identities to share their work with us," Artistic Director Alexander Gemignani said. "Musical theater is an art form with the potential to heal us, challenge us, and reveal our most common human vulnerabilities. NMTC is on the hunt for work that illuminates these tenets-and, in doing so, redefines what is possible in a musical."

Selected pieces will receive a two-week-long, writer-driven workshop in the summer of 2023. The workshops will feature a cast and crew of industry professionals and will include three public readings. During the two-week workshop period, writers are encouraged to spend time rewriting and experimenting with their piece as well as enjoying the O'Neill's beautiful seaside campus in Waterford, CT.

Applications should be submitted at https://tinyurl.com/4cdbbtrj. The initial application requires the submission of the first 30 pages of the script, five song demos, and developmental goals for the workshop. A reduced $25 fee offsets the costs of the administration of the application process and submission platform. The O'Neill is committed to continuing to reduce fees for all professional programs, with a goal of reaching $15 by 2024. If the fee is a barrier to submission, a number of fee waivers are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be requested prior to beginning an application.

More information about the National Music Theater Conference and its application process is available at www.theoneill.org/nmtc.

