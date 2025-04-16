Entertainment Revealed For Playhouse Theatre Group's ENCORE! POP ROCKS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. has an entertainment lineup for their biggest fundraiser of the year, ENCORE! The theme is POP ROCKS. ENCORE! will be held on Saturday, April 26th, 2024 at the brand new beautiful Bristol Event Center in Bristol, CT from 6 pm - 12 am. The suggested attire: dress like a rockstar. The evening will include dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, live performances, and more. ENCORE! will be emceed by Kevin Cronin (neé Barlowski) and Victoria Mooney, who have both appeared on the Playhouse stage.

Featured Performers: Gabrielle Baker (In the Heights); Billy Bivona (In the Heights musician); Olivia Ciaffaglione (Mama D's Outrageous Romp); Kevin Cronin (neé Barlowski) (Hair, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Mama D's & more); Jerry Hamilton (The Scottsboro Boys, Bandstand & more); Arnold Harper II (5 Guys Named Moe); Dylan Ryan (RENT, Jesus Christ Superstar); Victoria Mooney (stop/time dance theatre, Mama D's Outrageous Romp & more); Ariana Valdes (The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady); Garth Orlando West (5 Guys Named Moe).

Guests can also look forward to dancing ‘till midnight to the music of Latanya Farrell and her band. Latanya Farrell has emerged as a band leader full of energy who is uniquely gifted at engaging audiences with her bright smile and impeccable style. She brings an extraordinary voice to the music scene during live performances and on her debut album “Feelin' Alright.” Blending Latanya's original music with popular cover tunes, she performs to packed houses throughout New England. Dubbed the “Queen of Summer Concerts” by the Hartford Courant in 2013, Latanya Farrell is a multi-talented gifted singer, songwriter, and performer with genuine passion, energy, and a love for music and life. Since winning Connecticut Star Search in 2003, Latanya has had leading musical roles which include performing “Songs in the Key of Life” at the Bushnell Theater, as well as other large venues sharing the stage with amazing artists such as Wynton Marsalis and Air Supply. Latanya has been featured on several albums including her longtime friend and world-renowned saxophonist Jimmy Greene's Grammy Award-nominated album, “A Beautiful Life.”

All proceeds from the evening will help keep professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage and bring excellent theatre arts programs to children, youth, and schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy for years to come. You are invited to join as a Sponsor or Advertiser for this unforgettable evening of fine dining, dancing, live and silent auctions, and the world-class entertainment that only Playhouse on Park can produce.

