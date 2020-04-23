Elm Shakespeare Company Continues its Mission Online During COVID-19

Elm Shakespeare Company has moved its educational programming online as it works to grapple with new artistic and educational realities of COVID-19. Elm Online is an online learning platform that provides free, at-home online learning activities for parents to teach children pulled from the organization's curricula, an online performance library, long Shakespeare bibliography, and growing list of classes, books, lectures and activities offered across the country.

"I'm extremely proud that we've been able to do all of our spring residencies and spring programs and move them online" says Rebecca Goodheart, Producing Artistic Director at Elm Shakespeare Company on moving the entire education platform to the internet.

Elm Online will be available throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 Pandemic. For more information on the platform, visit www.ElmShakespeare.org/elm-online





