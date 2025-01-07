Eastbound Theatre Opens Call For Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eastbound Theatre (EBT), a division of the Milford Arts Council (MAC), has issued an open “Call for Directors” to submit a proposal to direct for the 2025/26 season, which will be its 31st season.

Currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, Eastbound is a community theater that produces three main stage productions each season, performed at the MAC with each running for three weekends. The MAC has a proscenium stage, computerized light board and audience seating capacity of approximately 100.

Interested directors are encouraged to submit a proposal of plays they would like to direct for the 31st season. Eastbound welcomes all genres of shows: classic and contemporary comedies, mysteries, thrillers, dramas and an occasional small scale musical.

To submit for consideration, your proposal should include:

Your resume

A list of the play(s) you wish to direct

For each play listed: cast size, a brief synopsis, technical requirements that would work in our space, and a brief summary of your vision for the show. In addition, please include any potential difficulties with the show and your suggestions for addressing them.

For musicals, please indicate potential musical director, choreographer, number of musicians and your estimated costs.

Please provide a link to your proposed script or an actual script copy to assist the reading committee in reviewing recommended shows.

Your performance time slot preference(s).

The performance time slots are:

Slot 1: September/October, 2025

Slot 2: February, 2026

Slot 3: June, 2026

Eastbound Theatre has no professional affiliations. Members of professional theatrical unions should consult their guidelines regarding restrictions.

Submissions are due by March 1, 2025. You may submit via email to nahshell33@aol.com or by regular mail to:

