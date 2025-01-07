Eastbound Theatre Opens Call For Directors

Submissions are due by March 1, 2025.
Eastbound Theatre (EBT), a division of the Milford Arts Council (MAC), has issued an open “Call for Directors” to submit a proposal to direct for the 2025/26 season, which will be its 31st season.
Currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, Eastbound is a community theater that produces three main stage productions each season, performed at the MAC with each running for three weekends. The MAC has a proscenium stage, computerized light board and audience seating capacity of approximately 100.
Interested directors are encouraged to submit a proposal of plays they would like to direct for the 31st season. Eastbound welcomes all genres of shows: classic and contemporary comedies, mysteries, thrillers, dramas and an occasional small scale musical.
To submit for consideration, your proposal should include:
The performance time slots are:
Slot 1: September/October, 2025
Slot 2: February, 2026
Slot 3: June, 2026
Eastbound Theatre has no professional affiliations. Members of professional theatrical unions should consult their guidelines regarding restrictions.
Submissions are due by March 1, 2025. You may submit via email to nahshell33@aol.com or by regular mail to:
Videos