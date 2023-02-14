Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast For DECADES IN CONCERT: 1980s

The original musical revue opens March 10 and runs through April 8th at Connecticut's most historic Cabaret Theatre.

Feb. 14, 2023  

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre in partnership with Family Entertainment Live has announced the cast and creative team for their new show Decades in Concert: the 1980s. The original musical revue opens March 10 and runs through April 8th at Connecticut's most historic Cabaret Theatre. Following the huge success of Sounds of the Seventies and Spirit of the Sixties, this production transports audiences back to the 1980s to revisit the sights and sounds of the era where walls were torn down, people believed in miracles, and greed was good.

The cast reunites Saige Noelle, Robert Peterpaul, Mikayla Petrilla and Everton Ricketts, who have starred in the previous incarnations of Decades. For their past performers, all four powerhouses have been nominated for BroadwayWorld Awards. Hugh Hallinan serves as Executive Director/ Producer alongside Artistic Director and writer Phill Hill on this production. The show is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Kaye, and musically directed by Mark Ceppetelli with costume design by Lesley Neilson-Bowman, Dressers: Krista Rocco and Thomas Gordon, Sound Design by Matt Feeney, and stage managed by Pippa Walton.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has been a staple in the New England theatre scene for over 40 years. Patrons love their unique "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the unmatched talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a premiere production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked season of Main Stage Concert and TYA shows, as well as a concert series and special events.

Decades in Concert: The 1980s opens on Friday, March 10 and runs through Saturday, April 8th. For tickets and more information, visit www.DTCAB.com or call the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap-accessible theatre.




