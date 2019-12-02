Disney's FROZEN JR. Comes to the Warner

The students of the Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education will present the enchanting modern classic, Disney's FROZEN JR. on the Warner's Main Stage February 22 and 23, 2020. The Young Actors Series is sponsored by The Lufkin Family Foundation. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Disney's FROZEN JR. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

The Young Actors Series gives students of the WTCAE the unique opportunity to showcase the skills they have learned in their performing arts classes at the WTCAE through high-caliber, full-scale theatrical productions on the Warner's magnificent Main Stage and Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Stage.

Performances of Disney's FROZEN JR. are February 22 at 2 & 7 pm and February 23 at 2 pm. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





