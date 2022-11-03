Darlene Zoller To Teach Adult Tap Classes For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Winter Session

Playhouse Theatre Academy is now offering Adult Tap Classes (ages 18 and up) as part of their 2022-23 winter session. Registration is open, and slots are filling quickly. Tap classes will be held in Simsbury on Mondays, January 9th - February 27th, 2023.

Two levels will be offered: Absolute Beginners from 10 to 11am, and Advanced Beginner/Intermediate from 11am to 12pm. Classes will take place at Simsmore Square (540 Hopmeadow Street) in Simsbury, CT. You may sign up for the entire session in advance, or drop in as your schedule allows and pay per class. For more information, including class descriptions, requirements, tuition, and more, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

These classes will be taught by Darlene Zoller, a teacher with 50 years of experience. She is the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Playhouse on Park and the Founder/Director of her dance company-stop/time dance theater, well known for their exciting and entertaining annual productions which showcase their tap-dancing skills. Darlene has a reputation for being able to get any level of dancer to feel good about themselves and she lives by the motto; "We're Better When We're Dancing!"

Darlene Zoller is the co-founder and co-artistic director of Playhouse on Park where she has directed PIPPIN, NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) PINKALICIOUS, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE,SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING, SAY THINGS FUNNY, and choreographed; PIPPIN, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS, A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, CABARET, PASSING STRANGE among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its twentieth year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for I'D RATHER BE DANCING. CT Critics Circle nominee for Best Choreographer for HAIR, ROCKIN' THE FOREST and IN THE HEIGHTS. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. Social media followers know her as "the driveway lady" for having taught 450 consecutive days of WE'RE BETTER WHEN WE'RE DANCING dance classes online during the pandemic where she gathered a loyal following. Darlene is a former adjunct professor at the University of Hartford's Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, SMILE, CURTAINS and NUNSENSE. She also teaches dance classes for adults at The 224 ECOSpace and is a dance/fitness instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including winter 2022-23 pricing and registration forms, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.