DIVINE RENOVATION, DESTINATION: NEW ENGLAND, PRODUCER'S CUT PREMIERE Comes to the Warner in December

Join the Warner Theatre for an exclusive red-carpet event on Friday, December 1: Divine Renovation, Destination: New England, Producer’s Cut Premiere, featuring a 6 pm VIP reception, and 7:30 pm behind-the-scenes preview of the new season in the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage)! Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters Tuesday, July 11, and to the general public Friday, July 14 at 10 am.

The event takes place Friday, December 1, 2023.

Divine Renovation, Destination: New England, Producer’s Cut Premiere will offer a sneak peek at the reality television series, shot entirely in Torrington and around Litchfield County, before it airs on streaming channels. Divine Renovation, hosted by TV icon Erik Estrada, promotes kindness and doing for others and proves that when people come together, small fixes can make big miracles!

Local businesses, nonprofits, organizations, and all the volunteers who helped will be featured in this unique specially edited version and will be acknowledged and celebrated at this exciting red-carpet event. Erik Estrada will appear live on stage to offer his thoughts about shooting in the area, and even share some behind the scenes stories! A portion of proceeds from this Premiere will go to the Warner Theatre. Merchandise specific to the season and region will be available for purchase. A very special VIP ticket, where you can meet and take photos with Mr. Estrada at a private pre-show reception, is on sale and limited to only 50.

For more information and tickets, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.