Connecticut's Flagship Producing Theaters (CFPT) Announce Vaccination and Mask Mandate

As Connecticut's Flagship Producing Theaters (CFPT) begin reopening after a shutdown of more than a year, the six-member CFPT consortium announces a mandatory vaccination and mask requirement for all indoor spaces, effective immediately, to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and stage a successful return.

Patrons must be masked and fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine to attend an indoor performance and must show proof of vaccination with their valid ticket to enter the venue.

The mandate not only applies to audiences, but also to staff, backstage crew, and artists, when not performing on stage.

Some CFPT members will allow for certain exemptions to the vaccine requirement; the types of exemptions (e.g. age, medical, and religious) vary from theater to theater. Audiences should refer to each theater's website for the current exemption policy.

On behalf of CFPT's Managing Directors, Michael Barker, Westport Country Playhouse managing director, said, "Since the global pandemic closed our buildings in 2020, we have been eager to welcome Connecticut back to the theater in-person, safely. Vaccines and masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow us to share the collective electricity of live performance, unmediated by a screen. We are guided by science and always listening to our audiences, with safety as our highest priority."

Managing Directors from each theater have been working together to devise best practices, as well as listening to their patrons' concerns. Their decision on how and when to safely reopen is based on current conditions, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local officials, and a collective investment in the well-being of their respective audiences.

CFPT vaccination and masking measures may be reassessed with changing conditions. Specific COVID-19 protocols may vary by venue. For up-to-date COVID-19 protocol implementation, vaccine verification policies, and exemption allowances, as well as season schedules and programming, please refer to each theater's website.

CFPT is comprised of six nonprofit institutions: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, and Yale Repertory Theatre. Though distinctive in their missions, programming, and daily operations, CFPT members are significant contributors to Connecticut's economy, responsible for $42M in direct economic activity each year, and enriching the lives of the more than 330,000 patrons who visit and enjoy CFPT productions annually.