Connecticut's Flagship Producing Theaters Announce Vaccination And Mask Mandate

As Connecticut's Flagship Producing Theaters begin reopening after a shutdown of more than a year, the six-member CFPT consortium announces a mandatory vaccination and mask requirement for all indoor spaces, effective immediately, to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and stage a successful return.

Patrons must be masked and fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine to attend an indoor performance and must show proof of vaccination with their valid ticket to enter the venue.

The mandate not only applies to audiences, but also to staff, backstage crew, and artists, when not performing on stage.

Some CFPT members will allow for certain exemptions to the vaccine requirement; the types of exemptions (e.g. age, medical, and religious) vary from theater to theater. Audiences should refer to each theater's website for the current exemption policy.

On behalf of CFPT's Managing Directors, Michael Barker, Westport Country Playhouse managing director, said, "Since the global pandemic closed our buildings in 2020, we have been eager to welcome Connecticut back to the theater in-person, safely. Vaccines and masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow us to share the collective electricity of live performance, unmediated by a screen. We are guided by science and always listening to our audiences, with safety as our highest priority."