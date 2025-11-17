Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents AS YOU LIKE IT Through November 22

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Connecticut Repertory Theatre is presenting AS YOU LIKE IT this week, running Tuesday through Saturday as part of its 76th anniversary season.

The musical adaptation by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery features music and lyrics by Taub and is directed and choreographed by Brandon Kelly, with music direction by Dmitiry Glivinksiy. Performances continue through November 22 at the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre on the University of Connecticut Storrs campus.

Equity guest artist Amari Ingram appears as Duke Senior, joining a creative team that includes scenic designer M. L. Fife, lighting designer Cody Tellis Rutledge, costume designers Jordan Au and Emma Schreiber, and sound designer Abbie Golec. The production runs 96 minutes with no intermission. Production photos are by Mattias Lundblad.

Ticket Information

Performances run through November 22 at the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre. Tickets and information are available at connecticutrep.uconn.edu/as-you-like-it-25/ or by calling 860-486-2113. The box office may also be reached at crtboxoffice@uconn.edu.