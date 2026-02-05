Connecticut Ballet to Perform BE MY VALENTINE in Hartford and Stamford

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Connecticut Ballet, under the artistic direction of Brett Raphael, once again invites audiences to Be My Valentine, a passionate performance dedicated to dance romance performed by the company's soloists.

The program will be performed at Christ Church Cathedral at 45 Church Street in Hartford on Saturday, February 14 at 7:30pm. Be My Valentine will also be presented on Sunday, February 15 at 3pm at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20 Forest Street in Stamford. Both performances will be followed by a romantic after-party.

Be My Valentine is curated by Connecticut Ballet's Artistic Director and Founder Brett Raphael and will feature the following repertory ranging from contemporary to classical ballet performed by the company's professional dancers.

Narrated by Raphael, this intimate evening is comprised of a wide variety of classical and contemporary works: White Swan Pas de Deux from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, a world premiere duet by Raphael to music by Christopher Childs, a Tex Mex meet-up piece by Alexander Tressor to music by Keb Mo, the passionate Del Buen Ayre by Eve Chan to music by Gotan Project, and a full-company piece, Interludes, by Brett Raphael to Johannes Brahms.

Both performances are followed by after-parties: Saturday evening's audience will dance to the curated vibes of DJ Doctor and Sunday afternoon's attendees will enjoy live music by the BackCountry Jazz Sextet. Wine and delectable desserts by Aux Delices will be served.

Summing up the intention of Be My Valentine, Brett Raphael stated, “We all need a respite from winter. Wear red and come on out to have fun with the dancers!”

Tickets for both performances are $30 in advance purchased at ConnecticutBallet.org. Tickets at the door are $40, subject to availability. The performance and after-party are fully accessible for people with limited mobility. Discounted group rates of 20% off are available for parties of 10.